Shelling by Russian forces has damaged the Olyshivka underground gas storage facility in Chernihiv region.

The Ukrtransgaz company, which operates Ukraine’s gas storage facilities, announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A shell hit a building on the territory of the underground gas storage facility at about 9 a.m. today during the shelling of the village of Olyshivka (Chernihiv region) by the Russian occupation forces. The pumping station that supplies methanol to the gas collection station was damaged," the statement said.

According to the statement, employees of the Olyshivka underground gas storage facility were evacuated urgently.

There were no deaths or injuries among the workers at the Olyshivka underground gas storage facility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that gas reserves in Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities currently total about 9.5 billion cubic meters and that import of gas from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland is continuing.