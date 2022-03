Ukraine Calling On Foreign Companies And Governments To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Coal, And Natural Gas

Ukraine is calling on foreign companies and governments to stop buying Russian crude oil, coal, and natural gas.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a news briefing on Monday, March 14, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian oil, natural gas, and coal are soaked with Ukrainian blood today. We are saying this aloud and behind closed doors, during negotiations, and publicly in the Western media. Every dollar for them is a dollar into the machine of the Russian Federation, which is committing war crimes against humanity and destroying European security," the minister said.

He stressed that Ukraine's clear demand and call to companies and governments is to stop buying Russian oil, coal, and natural gas.

According to him, Ukraine is also insisting on the closure of the world’s seaports to Russian ships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international community has already imposed 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) on Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine from Russia and Belarus at about 05:00 a.m. on February 24.