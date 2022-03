World Community Introduce 3,612 Restrictive Measures Against Russia Since Invasion Of Russian Troops

The world community has already introduced 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing on Monday, March 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, against Russia, in punishment for the gross violation of international law and Russian aggression against Ukraine, in the 18 days since the invasion, the world community has already introduced 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions)," the minister said.

He specified that the total number of sanctions against Russia since 2014 is 6,366.

"Russia has become a toxic country that the world is turning its back on," Kuleba stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 24, at about 5:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.