More than 160 private cars left Mariupol along the humanitarian corridor.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is known that as of 01:00 p.m., more than 160 private cars managed to leave Mariupol on the way to the city of Berdiansk. Mariupol residents were going according to the previously established direction of the humanitarian corridor along the route: Mariupol (departure towards the village of the village of Melekino - the village of Portovske - the village of Manhush-Berdiansk - Tokmak - Zaporizhia)," the statement says.

As of the moment, it is known that the residents of Mariupol, who left in their own cars, have already passed Berdiansk and continue to move in the direction of Zaporizhia.

There is also confirmation that at present, a ceasefire is being observed along the established humanitarian corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 2,187 Mariupol residents were killed from Russian attacks.