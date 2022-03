90 Children Killed And Over 100 Injured Since Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Starts

90 children were killed and more than 100 have been injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"90 children were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as of the morning of March 14, 2022," the authority has said this in a statement.

Most of the victims were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions.

"Only yesterday in Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure, 2 children were killed and 2 more were injured," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.

Due to the bombing and shelling, 379 educational institutions were damaged, 59 of which were completely destroyed.

Most educational institutions were destroyed in Donetsk region - 119, Kyiv region - 35, Mykolaiv region - 30, Sumy region - 28, Kherson region - 21, in Kyiv - 24.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that these figures are not final due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the scenes of the incident, where the armed forces of the Russian Federation are actively fighting and in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Anton Heraschenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, says that the head of the Chechen Republic (subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov arrived in Ukraine and instructed his special forces to kidnap Ukrainian children from an orphanage.