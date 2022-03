1 Person Killed And 6 Injured Due To Rocket Debris Falling On Kurenivka In Kyiv

1 person was killed and 6 injured due to the fall of rocket debris on Kurenivka in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Just recently, debris of a rocket fell on the road at Kurenivka. 1 person was killed, 6 were injured. An ambulance took two of the injured,” he wrote.

Klitschko noted that as a result of the fall of rocket debris, the trolleybus, which was without passengers, was completely destroyed.

Window glass also flew out, balconies in neighboring houses and commercial premises on the first floors of houses were damaged.

Rescuers and ambulance crews work at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier an artillery shell hit a multi-storey building in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, 1 person was killed, 3 more were hospitalized.