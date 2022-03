Israel Takes On Noble Mission Of Mediator In Search For Peace And End Of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that Israel has taken on the noble mission of a mediator in the search for peace and the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Israel has taken on the difficult but noble mission of a mediator in the search for peace and the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are also conducting an intensive dialogue with Israel regarding its participation in the humanitarian component," he wrote.

Yermak noted that he is in constant contact with National Security Adviser and Chairman of the National Security Council Eyal Hulata.

He added that the first results have already been achieved - as part of the evacuation, Israel will begin to let in relatives of Ukrainians who are already in this country.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that the fourth round of negotiations had begun, and the negotiations themselves were difficult.