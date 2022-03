Chornobyl NPP Personnel Can't Carry Out Repairs And Equipment Maintenance Due To Fatigue

The personnel of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant cannot carry out repairs and maintenance of safety-related equipment due to physical and psychological fatigue.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, power supply to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant had been resumed.

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine says that the site of the Chornobyl NPP was able to provide an additional supply of diesel fuel to provide emergency power to spent nuclear fuel storage facilities.

Ukraine informed the IAEA about the complete loss of communication with the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Earlier, the Ukrenergo national energy company stated that the company does not need the help of the Belarusian side in repairing the power lines of the Chornobyl NPP damaged by shelling.

On March 9, the Chornobyl NPP was de-energized due to the actions of Russian invaders.