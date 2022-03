Special Forces Of Armed Forces Of Belarus Will Not Participate In War Against Ukraine - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declares that, according to the information of one of the top officials of the special operations forces of the Republic of Belarus, the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of this country will not fight in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out airstrikes on Ukraine.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that, according to preliminary data, the Armed Forces of Belarus could be involved in the invasion on March 11.