The Russian military are increasingly refusing to follow the orders of the command.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The moral and psychological state of the enemy remains at a low level, which leads to the refusal of the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces to carry out the orders of the command. According to available information, a military camp of the Belgorod military commandant's office is located on the territory of Russia in the city of Belgorod. The camp contains Russian military personnel who, after treatment, were discharged from military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces who refuse to participate in hostilities are also in the specified camp, and pre-trial investigations are being carried out with them," the General Staff reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is transferring part of its "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine.