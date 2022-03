Shell Hits Multi-Storey Residential Building In Obolonskyi District Of Kyiv, 1 Killed

An artillery shell has hit a multi-story building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, 1 person was killed, three more were hospitalized.

The State Emergency Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SESU brigade saved 15 people and 63 were evacuated.

At 7:58, the fire was extinguished.

Searching works continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 people were injured due to a missile attack on Zhytomyr region.