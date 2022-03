On March 13, the losses of the Russian troops increased by 15 tanks, 3 aircraft, 4 helicopters, 23 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, and 1 air defense system.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 12, the losses of the Russian troops increased by 15 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 12 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, and 1 air defense system.