Russia Recruits 1,000 Mercenaries In Syria For War And Set Up Camps For Them On Border With Ukraine

Russia has recruited more than 1,000 mercenaries in Syria for the war in Ukraine and set up camps for them on the border with Ukraine in Rostov (Russia) and Gomel regions (Belarus).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian occupiers continue to accumulate reserves on their territory for waging war against Ukraine.

According to the information, detachments of mercenaries are being formed who are ready to carry out the criminal orders of Russian commanders for a reward.

According to the information available to the General Staff, recruitment centers for mercenaries have been opened in Syria, where over 1,000 people have been recruited in recent days, about 400 people have already arrived in Russia.

Camps have been set up near the Ukrainian border in Rostov and Gomel regions for their accommodation and training.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, deter the enemy, inflict significant losses on it in manpower and military equipment, demoralizing its personnel both in areas of combat operations and in areas where reserves are formed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia opened 14 recruitment centers for mercenaries in Syria for the war with Ukraine.

Russia is transferring part of its "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine.