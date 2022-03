Kuleba Urges EU To Disconnect Sberbank Of Russia From SWIFT

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on the European Union to disconnect Sberbank of Russia from the international interbank system of data transfer and processing of payments (SWIFT).

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing on Monday, March 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also insist on disconnecting new Russian banks from the SWIFT system. First of all, Sberbank of Russia," Kuleba stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union decided to cut off seven Russian banks from SWIFT and prohibit the supply of euros to the aggressor.

At that, Germany prevents the Sberbank of Russia from disconnecting from SWIFT and imposing sanctions against the energy sector of the Russian Federation.