Russian Military Prepare Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups For Operations Under Guise Of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the Russian military is training sabotage and reconnaissance groups to act under the guise of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The authority announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are being trained to act under the guise of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

To date, according to the authority, the enemy has not completed the main tasks of defeating the groupings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and establishing control over the left-bank part of Ukraine.

On the Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the occupation troops were stopped.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff notes that the Russian military is increasingly refusing to follow the orders of the command.