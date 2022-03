Foreign Ministry Calling For Boycott Of Companies That Have Not Left Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is calling for a boycott of companies that have not left Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing on Monday, March 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“International business should leave Russia for both moral and pragmatic reasons. Firstly, working in a country of barbarians is a blow to reputation. Nobody wants to be associated with war crimes. Secondly, the Russian economy is rapidly approaching collapse. Companies are trying to leave now so as not to withdraw capital from the rubble later," Kuleba said.

As of March 14, 209 Western companies have completely left Russia and stopped interacting with Russian partners, 378 have partially limited their work.

"We are dissatisfied with this (partial cessation of companies' work), we know these companies, we know their tricks, maneuvers with attempts to stay on the Russian market and we will squeeze them out," Kuleba said.

The minister named certain large companies that have not yet left the Russian market: Leroy Merlin, Metro, Auchan, Spar, Pirelli and Bridgestone Tires auto products, Accor and Intercontinental hotels, companies related to mechanical engineering, OTIS Worldwide, Honeywell, Mohawk Industries, Arconic, Oriflame, Kimberly-Clark, Koti, Ecco, Salvatore Ferragamo cosmetics, Philips Morris tobacco products, Papa John's and Kellogg's restaurants, Raiffeisen, OTP Bank, City Group, Societe Ge Sanpaolo banks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the world community has already introduced 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

On February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.