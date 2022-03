Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua.

On Monday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Prior to Monday, 12 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.