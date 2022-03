The Russian invaders have concentrated their main efforts in the direction of Kryvyi Rih and on the capture of Mykolaiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on advancing in the direction of Kryvyi Rih and capturing the city of Mykolaiv. It does not leave attempts to capture the city of Mariupol. The invaders continue to accumulate reserves for an attack on Vuhledar and inflict artillery strikes on residential areas of the city," the statement says.

It was emphasized that in order to strike at the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea, a "complete" enemy ship grouping is on alert there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Service claims that 2 people were killed and 2 injured due to an airstrike in Mykolaiv region.