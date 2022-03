The North operational command of the Armed Forces states that the Ukrainian military shot down the aircraft of the occupiers during an air raid on Chernihiv.

The press service of the command has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During an air raid on Chernihiv, an aircraft of the invaders of the Su-type was just shot down. Confirmation in the form of a photo will be a little later, because the downed enemy bomber fell in a forest belt, where it is now unsafe to get to," the statement says.

It is emphasized that bright flames from the horizon indicate that another Russian aircraft followed suit.

