The military have stopped the intensive advance of the enemy deep into Ukraine, the intensity of active battles has decreased.

This is indicated in a statement by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, published by the press service of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the intensive advance of the enemy deep into the territory of Ukraine has been stopped. You can see from the news that the intensity of active battles has decreased. What does this mean? That the enemy has suffered huge losses and is forced to replenish personnel and regroup troops. The enemy draws conclusions and learns to fight in our realities and does not leave the plans for an offensive operation," the statement said.

It is emphasized that since the enemy did not achieve instant results, it is now trying to achieve something in order to report to its command.

The invaders will try to gain a foothold on the borders of the temporarily occupied territories.

"And here the position of the local community is very important. Tokmak, Melitopol, Kherson do not allow the enemy to implement such plans. The enemy army destroys our cities, villages, civilian infrastructure in order to intimidate and break us psychologically. But the Ukrainian nation is invincible," the statement added.

