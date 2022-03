Power supply to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been resumed.

Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of Ukrenergo specialists, our nuclear scientists and electricians, it was possible to return power to the Chornobyl NPP, which was seized by Russian invaders. Our Ukrainian power engineers, risking their own health and lives, were able to prevent the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened all of Europe. Now the cooling systems for spent nuclear assemblies will again work in normal mode, not from backup power. I emphasize that the Chornobyl NPP is a facility of the Ukrainian energy industry, and we do not need any help from anyone to ensure or resume power supply to our facilities," he wrote.

Haluschenko again asked international partners - the European Commission, the IAEA, the UN, the OSCE - to protect Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

"At present, it is extremely necessary to force the enemy to leave the nuclear power plant and establish a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said that the site of the Chornobyl NPP had been managed to be provided with an additional supply of diesel fuel to provide emergency power to spent nuclear fuel storage facilities.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the complete loss of communication with the Chornobyl NPP.

Earlier, the Ukrenergo national energy company stated that the company did not need the help of the Belarusian side in repairing the power lines of the Chornobyl NPP damaged by shelling.

On March 9, the Chornobyl NPP was de-energized due to the actions of Russian invaders.