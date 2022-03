2,187 Mariupol residents were killed by Russian attacks.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Every day, Mariupol suffers from air raids by the rashists. In 24 hours, at least 22 bombings of a peaceful city. About 100 air bombs have already been dropped on Mariupol," the statement says.

The occupiers cynically and purposefully hit residential buildings, crowded places, completely destroy children's hospitals and completely exterminate the city's infrastructure.

"Each bombardment brings terrible destruction and takes away the main thing that is, the life of civilians in Mariupol. To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have been killed by attacks by Russia. Eternal memory to them," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops shelled humanitarian routes from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium, Mykulychyn, Andriivka, Makariv and Borodianka on March 11.