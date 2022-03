Russian occupiers have shelled the Avdiivka coke plant (Donetsk region).

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Musa Magomedov wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I don’t have a single decent word to describe what is happening in Avdiivka. Unfortunately, everything repeats itself. Deja vu... Today, the orcs fired on Europe’s largest coke chemical plant, my native Avdiivka coke plant. The plant's thermal power plant, which provides heat to the city, has been shut down. According to preliminary information, there are no casualtie,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military launched airstrikes on Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, and refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.

Avdiivka Coke Plant is the largest coke and chemical plant in Europe and is part of the Metinvest Group.

Metinvest's major stockholders are the System Capital Management (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%).

The 100-percent stake in the SCM belongs to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.