Russia Opens 14 Recruitment Centers For Mercenaries In Syria For War With Ukraine

Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers for mercenaries in Syria for the war with Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in recent days, Russia has already gathered thousands of Syrian mercenaries into the ranks of the occupying forces.

In particular, these are members of the so-called National Defense Militia and units of the 5th Corps of the Syrian Armed Forces.

It is assumed that the Syrians will use heavy artillery and sniper weapons against the Ukrainians.

Also, information was confirmed about the preparation by Russia of mercenaries from Libya to be involved in hostilities in Ukraine.

Russia will pay foreign mercenaries a monthly salary from USD 300 to USD 600.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is transferring part of its "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine.