The Planeta Kino cinema chain plans to resume work in a limited mode in Lviv from March 15.

Dmytro Derkach, co-owner of the cinema chain, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From Tuesday, Planeta Kino will try to work in Lviv, at the Forum shopping center. We will work in a very limited mode. Many employees have left, it’s hard to deliver food. But we’ll try,” he wrote.

Derkach said that they would set prices lower than usual, so that they it be enough for utility bills, salaries, payments to distributors (which were slightly reduced for the network).

"We are not talking about profit, if we go to zero and work without loss, it will be great. We open first of all to support employees, the economy, pay taxes. Perhaps this will help someone distract from the war and get positive emotions," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address that Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the war would receive UAH 6,500 of aid without conditions.