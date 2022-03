Ukrtelecom Providing Telephony And Internet In All Regions Except Chernihiv

The Ukrtelecom telecommunication company provides telephony and Internet access services in all regions except Chernihiv region.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of March 13, Ukrtelecom's critical infrastructure and national network are operational.

"Telephony and Internet access services are provided in all regions except Chernihiv," the statement says.

It is noted that the company's specialists are looking for an opportunity to resume services in Chernihiv region, where they are absent due to network damage due to hostilities.

The average availability of regional communication centers is 80%.

At the same time, in most regions it approaches 100%, but in some it is significantly smaller due to damage (Luhansk region- 4%, Kharkiv region- 55%, Zaporizhia region - 71%).

"The restriction on the speed of access to the Internet for private subscribers in all regions except Sumy has been removed. Priority for Internet access there is given to the services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, public authorities and social infrastructure," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 12, Ukrtelecom temporarily did not provide telecom services in Luhansk, Chernihiv and Sumy regions due to active hostilities.

Ukrtelecom is part of the SCM of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.