The power system works stably, there is no need to save electricity.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a very large amount of damage in the zone of active hostilities. We are working on restoring power supply. But, unfortunately, we are not able to restore it as quickly as damage and destruction occur," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

According to him, to date, 979,500 households have been left without power supply, the city of Mariupol has been completely disconnected.

"But if we are talking about the country's energy supply system as a whole, it is stable. Let me remind you that since the first day of the war, our system has been operating in an isolated mode. Electricity production meets consumption. We have appropriate reserves if necessary," Haluschenko stressed.

According to him, currently the maximum power consumption is about 14,500-15,000 MW.

"Under normal conditions, in such weather, this peak would be over 20,000 MW," Haluschenko added.

He called calls for energy savings, distributed on the network by the aggressor fake.

"It was an attempt to shake our energy system with the help of information terrorism. After all, if there is a sharp decrease in consumption, it is difficult to ensure the appropriate frequency in the energy system - 50 Hz," he explained.

Haluschenko stressed that the system is reliable, and there are no grounds today to deliberately reduce electricity consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers gathered the management personnel at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region) and reported that the plant is now owned by the Rosatom corporation (Russia).

On March 6, it became known that the Zaporizhia NPP was under the control of the invaders and there were two power units in the network.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has six power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.