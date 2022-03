Occupiers Kill American Journalist Of The New York Times In Irpin

Russian occupiers shot the American journalist of The New York Times Brent Renaud in Irpin near Kyiv.

Andrii Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv region police, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine. Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot in Irpin," he wrote.

Another journalist was wounded.

Now they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone.

Nebytov added that U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for trying to highlight the cunning, cruelty and ruthlessness of the Russian aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders took hostage journalists from the UK near Kyiv.