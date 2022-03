Russian military launched airstrikes on Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk Lavra was damaged, and refugees who lived in the monastery were injured.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of the explosion of an explosive device not far from the monastery, the premises of the monastery, where the brethren of the monastery and numerous refugees lived, were damaged by the blast wave.

Almost all the windows were broken, church buildings were destroyed by varying degrees.

In connection with these events, the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan of Sviatohirsk Arsenii, recorded a video message.

He said that the bomb fell near the bridge connecting the city and the monastery.

As a result of the air strike, windows were shattered in the Assumption Cathedral and the Pokrovskyi Church.

The hotel of the Lavra was also damaged, where at that time 520 refugees lived, 200 of whom were children.

Some were injured by glass fragments from windows.

All those living in the monastery spent the night in the basements after the airstrike.

Metropolitan Arsenii called on everyone on whom it depends to stop bombing civilians in peaceful cities of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Holy Assumption Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv.