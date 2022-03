Russia Transferring Part Of Its Contingent From Nagorno-Karabakh To Ukraine

Russia is transferring part of its "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to urgently make up for the losses of the occupying troops, the RF Armed Forces are transferring part of the "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine," the statement says.

Also, according to available information, a large number of mercenary fighters from other countries (Syria, Serbia) are involved.

Besides, on March 9-10, 800 servicemen of the 102nd military base (Gyumri, Armenia) of the Southern Military District were moved to Russia for further transfer to the combat zone in Ukraine.

Also, up to 1,500 people of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) of the Pacific Fleet are sent by railroad trains to the Republic of Belarus.

The General Staff reports that in the main missile attack warning center (Solnechnogorsk) personnel are being selected to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is recruiting military mercenaries from Abkhazia and South Ossetia to conduct military operations in Ukraine.