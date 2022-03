The Russians kidnapped the mayor of Dniprorudnyi, Zaporizhia region, Yevhen Matveev.

Head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"War crimes are becoming systemic. The mayor of Dniprorudnyi, Yevhen Serhiyovych Matveev, has been kidnapped," he wrote.

The chairperson of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, noted that such actions are the whole psychology of the occupying country - we cannot break, we will terrorize, which is unacceptable even in war.

Ukraine demands the immediate release of Ukrainian mayors from captivity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the Mayor of Melitopol, Fedorov, had been kidnapped by the invaders.