Any Initiatives On "Referendum" In Kherson And Region Insignificant, Collaborators Will Held Criminally Liable

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak stressed that any initiatives on a "referendum", distribution of passports in Kherson and Kherson region are insignificant, and collaborators will be held criminally liable.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Any initiatives to hold 'referendums', fictitious sessions of local councils, distribution of passports in the occupied cities of southern Ukraine - Kherson, Kakhovka, Henichesk - are absolutely insignificant," Podoliak wrote.

The adviser noted that Russian troops will leave the territory of Ukraine, and collaborators will receive criminal prosecution.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the Russian National Guard were brought into Kherson region, which illegally detained more than 400 citizens of Ukraine.

Russian invaders are trying to introduce an administrative-police regime in Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Council, by its decision, confirmed that it was against the creation of pseudo-republics.