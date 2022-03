35 people were killed, 134 were injured as a result of an airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (better known as the Yavoriv military training range) in the village of Starychi, Yavoriv district, Lviv region.

The Lviv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I must report that, unfortunately, we have lost more heroes: 35 people were killed as a result of the shelling of the peacekeeping and security center. Another 134 with varying degrees of damage are in the hospital,” said the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Kozytskyi said that by 12:00 p.m. almost all fires on the territory of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security had been eliminated, explosives experts and other specialists continued to examine the territory, and removed most of the rubble.

According to the Lviv Regional State Administration, on Sunday night, the invader fired 30 missiles at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, according to preliminary information, air-to-ground cruise missiles were thrown by planes from Saratov (Russia).

Earlier it was reported that 9 people were killed, 57 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi previously reported that Lviv had become a refuge for 200,000 people who moved to Lviv from other regions of Ukraine hiding from bombing and missile attacks.

Besides, many foreign embassies moved from Kyiv to Lviv for the safety of their employees.