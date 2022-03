Russian Forces Focus Their Efforts On Attacking Ukrainian Armed Forces In JFO Zone - Arestovych

Russian forces have focused their efforts on an offensive against the Ukrainian defense forces in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy has concentrated its efforts on attacking our defense forces in the JFO zone. But we are holding it back, inflicting powerful strikes in response," Arestovych said.

According to him, significant enemy forces in manpower and equipment in Kherson region were destroyed at night.

"Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv region are holding out. In Kharkiv region, the enemy has been stopped, is regrouping and pulling up forces," he said.

Now, according to Arestovych, the enemy is not conducting active hostilities.

Besides, the adviser to the head of the President's Office said that the enemy launched a cruise missile strike from the Black Sea on Lviv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military used phosphorus ammunition in Popasna of Luhansk region.