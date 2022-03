Russian Military Use Phosphorus Munitions In Popasna In Luhansk Region – National Police

The Russian military used phosphorus munitions in the population center of Popasna in Luhansk region.

Oleksii Beloshytskyi, a deputy head of the Patrol Police, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Beloshytskyi added that this is exactly the type of weapon that the Nazis called Brennende Zwiebel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders fired at the Kramatorsk-Lviv evacuation train at night, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded.