Ukraine In Talks With World's Largest Companies On Supply Of Gasoline And Diesel

Ukraine is negotiating with the world's largest companies on the supply of gasoline and diesel.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this in an address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to abolish the excise tax on fuel and reduce the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 20% to 7%.