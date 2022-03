As a result of a night enemy air raid on the Kramatorsk-Lviv evacuation train, one person was killed and another one was wounded.

Chairperson of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company says that the air raid took place near the railway station of Brusyn in Donetsk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 11, Russian troops fired on humanitarian routes from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium, Mykulychi, Andriivka, Makariv, and Borodianka.

Also, a Russian tank ran over a car in Zaporizhia region on March 9, killing a child and 2 adults.