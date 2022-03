Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi intends to arrive in Kyiv.

The Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generation Company announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi intends to arrive in Kyiv, the head of the SE Energoatom NNEGC Petro Kotin informed on the air of the Unity Marathon," the statement says.

He stressed that the date of the visit has not yet been determined.

Kotin added that Ukraine needs more action from the IAEA, in addition to the concerns expressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine informed the IAEA about the complete loss of communication with the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral consultation with Ukraine and the IAEA on nuclear security, saying that the best thing Russia can do now is to withdraw its soldiers from the Chornobyl NPP and allow personnel to maintain the NPP.