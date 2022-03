Nova Poshta To Hand Humanitarian Aid To Mykolaiv Residents From March 13

The Nova Poshta express delivery company will hand humanitarian aid to residents of Mykolaiv in branch No. 3 from March 13.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Long-term storage products will be distributed - cereals, water/juice, tea, coffee, etc., as well as hygiene products, clothing and other essentials.

It is noted that the delivery begins at 9:00 a.m.

Humanitarian aid will be handed daily to all comers.

The branch will work only for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"The initiative is being implemented with the support of Nova Poshta and the Help Ukraine charity organization," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Nova Poshta opens humanitarian corners in all operating branches to send parcels to the military and victims free of charge.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items in Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.