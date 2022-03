Germany To Almost Completely Stop Importing Russian Oil By Year End

Germany intends to almost completely stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year.

This is indicated in the statement of the Indian edition of NDTV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Saturday, Germany said that by the end of this year it intends to almost completely stop the import of Russian oil," the statement says.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, as saying.

"Every day, even every hour, we say goodbye to Russian imports," Habeck said.

According to him, Germany could become independent of Russian coal by autumn, and almost independent of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Government statistics show that Germany currently imports a third of its oil and 45% of its coal from Russia.

"Rejection of Russian natural gas is a more difficult prospect for Germany, which imports more than half of its natural gas consumption from Russia," the statement added.

It was noted that Habeck is against a direct cessation of energy imports from Russia.

He warned that this could cause inflation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 9, the American edition of Bloomberg announced that Germany was preventing the Sberbank of Russia from disconnecting from the International Interbank Information Transfer and Payment System (SWIFT) and imposing sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is grateful to the United States for banning Russian oil imports and urged other countries to follow suit.

The UK has decided to stop importing Russian oil and oil products until 2023.

British Petroleum (the UK) decided to stop making new deals for the purchase of oil and natural gas from Russia, and Japan banned the export of oil refining equipment to the Russian Federation.