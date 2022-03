Ukrposhta Begins To Deliver "Parcels From Home" With 70% Discount To Evacuated Ukrainians

The Ukrposhta joint stock company has begun to deliver "parcels from home" with a 70% discount to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia, that is, to those countries that receive the largest number of Ukrainians who left their homeland due to Russian aggression.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrposhta from March 11 will deliver a "parcel from home" with a 70% discount to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia, that is, to those countries that receive the largest number of Ukrainians who had to leave their homeland due to Russian aggression," the statement says.

According to the statement, "parcels from home" will be processed at post offices as regular items.

The cost of delivery depends on the size and weight, however, for all such items, Ukrposhta will provide a discount of -70% on the cost of international mail.

It is noted that it is possible to issue a shipment both at the Ukrposhta branch and online in your personal account or in the mobile application of the joint-stock company.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrposhta delivered 24 tons of humanitarian aid from the United States at its own expense.