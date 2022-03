President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to spend the last money from the budget for the procurement of missile defense systems.

He said this in an interview with foreign media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are several possibilities to close the sky. There is missile defense that can be provided to Ukraine. Ukraine has found it in all countries of the world where it is located, in detail, down to warehouses. We did not just ask for help, we asked those who have it. Give us, please. Then we realized that it’s difficult for people to just give. We are ready to buy it, we are ready to take loans, we are ready to pull the last money from our budget and give it right away," he said.

The President stressed that Ukraine is ready to deal with the delivery of anti-missile defense systems itself.

"Also planes. We were told that you don't have pilots for some planes. We found planes for which we have pilots. And then we found pilots who are ready to be citizens of our state to help Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy claims 1,300 Ukrainian military have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.