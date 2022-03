President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims 1,300 Ukrainian military have been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with foreign media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About 1,300 military people have been killed on our side, and on the side of Russia - more than 12,000. One to ten. I'm not happy that 12,000 of them were killed. This is not my vision of the world," Zelenskyy said.

On March 12, the head of state met with representatives of foreign media.

The corresponding video of the meeting was published on the Telegram channel of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy said that several small Ukrainian towns had been destroyed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.