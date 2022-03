Russian Tank Runs Over Car In Zaporizhia Region On March 9, Child And 2 Adults Killed

A Russian tank ran over a car in Zaporizhia region on March 9, killing a child and 2 adults.

The Communications Department of the Police of Zaporizhia Region has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The vehicle stopped on the side of the road between the villages of the Orikhivskyi district. Russian war criminals ran over the Tavria in a tank. As a result, two adult men were killed, and an underage boy burned to death in a burning car," the statement says.

It is noted that the incident occurred on the road between the villages of Nesterianka and Myrne, Orikhivskyi district, Zaporizhia region.

A vehicle with civilians trying to leave the danger zone stopped on the side of the road.

The police are identifying all the killed.

The police opened criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime defined in Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff states that Kyiv, Mariupol, as well as advancement in the directions of Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Nikopol and Zaporizhia remain the main areas of concentration of the enemy’s efforts.