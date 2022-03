President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several small Ukrainian towns have been destroyed.

He said this in an interview with foreign media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What is the situation at the front? ...in Western Ukraine, our people, thank God, did not receive constant bombing, what happened near Kyiv, in Kharkiv, Mariupol, in many cities. And several small towns no longer exist. This is a big tragedy, they simply do not exist, and there are no people. And there will be no more," he said.

At that, the President stressed that in Ukraine now the front is everywhere and everywhere a difficult situation.

