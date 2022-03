Russian Troops Exhausted Their Attacking Groupings In Major Operational Areas And Are On Defensive - Arestovyc

In the largest operational areas, Russian troops have exhausted their attacking groupings and are on the defensive.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of this morning, we can say that in the largest operational areas the enemy has exhausted its attacking groupings and is on the defensive. This applies to the Kyiv direction, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the southern direction, where individual enemy forces are trying to move forward, but are dying under our strikes," he said.

Arestovych noted that the only place where the enemy is trying to move forward tactically is the zone of the Joint Forces Operation, Severodonetsk, Volnovakha, Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovich says that the Russian army will make another offensive attempt within the next 2-3 weeks with the involvement of volunteers from the Middle East.