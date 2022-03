The Russian army will make another offensive attempt within the next 2-3 weeks with the involvement of volunteers from the countries of the Middle East.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You need to understand very clearly: there will be another attempt to attack from their side. Now they are on pause, they are practically defeated near Kyiv, they have become defensive, they are trying to poke small units, but we are destroying them. And they will try to throw reserves in those areas in which they have seen success - this will certainly be the JFO zone, Mariupol, possibly Kharkiv region and, perhaps, Kyiv,” Arestovych said.

At the same time, Arestovych is confident that all enemy reserves will also be destroyed and the second attempt will be easier to stop than the first one.

“And these reserves will fall, but it may take another 10 days, several weeks, from the moment they are brought into battle, that is, I give another 2, maybe 3 weeks, or maybe 3.5 weeks of their attempts to actively attack after a pause. After that, they will become “like bunnies”, because there will be nothing to fight with at all,” he said.

According to the adviser, the turning point in the war between Russia and Ukraine came a few days ago.

According to him, Russia brought more than 90 battalion-tactical groups into Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict, almost 19 of them were completely destroyed, and about 18-29 were not combat-ready, i.e. overall, more than a third.

According to Arestovych, Russia is now trying to restore 20-30 battalion tactical groups and again launch an attack on Ukraine, for this it is accumulating reserves, removing peacekeepers from Abkhazia and Nagorno-Karabakh, partial mobilization is being carried out and volunteers are being recruited from the countries of the Middle East, in particular from Syria.

“Russia is now removing everything from areas that have been “sacred” for many years - Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East ... Now it turns out that the second army of the world, or whatever they call themselves, cannot cope with Ukraine without the Syrians,” he said.

According to Arestovych, after the defeat at the second attempt, Russia will be forced to enter into real peace negotiations with Ukraine, and not the senseless ultimatums that it puts forward now.

Arestovych also believes that the Belarusian army will not take part in the war against Ukraine, as it has already taken a principled position on this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of March 12, the combat losses of the occupiers’ personnel amounted to more than 12,000 people killed and wounded since the beginning of the war with Russia on February 24.