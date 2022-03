The Cabinet of Ministers decided to impose a ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine.

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the martial law, in order to maintain balance in the domestic market of significant mineral fertilizers, the government introduces a zero quota for their export. That is, a virtual ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine. This applies to nitrogen, phosphorus, potash and complex fertilizers," he wrote.

In particular, a ban is introduced on the export of:

- mineral or chemical fertilizers, nitrogen (UKT ZED code 3102);

- mineral or chemical fertilizers, phosphorus (UKT ZED code 3103);

- mineral or chemical fertilizers, potash (UKT ZED code 3104);

- mineral or chemical fertilizers containing two or three nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium; other fertilizers; goods of this group in tablets, packages with a gross weight of not more than 10 kg (UKT ZED code 3105).

“I emphasize that this ban is of a forced and temporary nature and is applied until the balance of certain goods on the domestic market is restored and to ensure the sowing campaign, which is extremely important in order to prevent a food crisis in Ukraine and the world,” Leschenko summed up.

