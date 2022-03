The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense says that the Russian army has received instructions that actually legalize looting in Ukraine.

The Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to an unsuccessful attempt to conduct a brilliant offensive, the invaders are forced to change tactics. Due to significant logistical problems and lengthy communications, they are not able to properly provide their units with fuel, food, equipment, ammunition and carry out rotation," the statement says.

It is noted that now the main task of the invaders is to gain a foothold in existing positions, hiding behind the local population.

“At that, the units of Putin’s troops remain cut off from supplies for an indefinite period and were instructed to switch to “self-sufficiency” until the next orders. That is, to take everything they need from the local population and rob warehouses, shops, and pharmacies,” the statement says.

It is also indicated that looting is accompanied by numerous cases of grave crimes against the civilian population - murders, torture, rape, including of minors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops have exhausted their attacking groups in the largest operational areas and are on the defensive.