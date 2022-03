The Nova Poshta express delivery company has resumed the delivery of items abroad.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nova Poshta Global, which is part of the Nova Poshta group of companies, has resumed sending items abroad from March 12, with the exception of Moldova. Now, from any operating branch, you can issue an international shipment at the same rates as before,” the statement says.

To issue an international shipment at the branch, you must:

- bring the item, but always in unwrapped form, in order to make its general description in accordance with the customs legislation and establish the declared value;

- name the country, city, postcode and exact address where the shipment needs to be delivered, in addition, indicate the full name, contact phone number and email address of the recipient;

- when sending more than one item, the client will be contacted by phone by an employee of Nova Poshta Global to fill out an invoice for customs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rozetka.ua online store resumes shipping orders across Ukraine to operating branches of the Nova Poshta express delivery company.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items in Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.